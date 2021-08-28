Kharif farming in full swing in Krishna district

Vijayawada: With adequate rains received and Krishna waters available in abundant, the cultivation of crops is in full swing in Krishna district this kharif season began in June/July this year. Paddy, cotton, maize, sugarcane, chilli and black gram are some of the important crops grown in the district in kharif season.

Due to active monsoon and low-pressure formed over Bay of Bengal, couple of times the Krishna district received surplus rains this kharif season and helped the farmers to complete transplantation and sowing. Normal rainfall for the month of June, July and August in Krishna district is 521 mm. So far, the district received 597 mm rains.

Besides, plenty of irrigation water is available for this season. Krishna river got the floods couple of times since July and Prakasam barrage crest gates were lifted to release the floodwater into sea. The irrigation department has been releasing waters for cultivation of crops into three main canals, Bandar canal, Eluru canal and Ryves canal. The farmers are in jubilant mood with the favourable conditions for this farm season.

Joint Director of Agriculture T Mohana Rao told The Hans India, the district received surplus rainfall and getting adequate Krishna waters that helped the farmers to take up cultivation in a massive way.

He said the rains covered 83 per cent of the crop area this kharif season and hoped the remaining area will be completed by the end of September. In total, normal crop area in the district in kharif season is 3,21,661 hectares. So far, 2,67,618 hectares covered till now.

Paddy is the most important crop of Krishna district with a cultivated area of 2.37 lakh hectares. So far, cultivation covered in 2.11 lakh hectares in the district. Cultivation of maize is underway in 3,765 hectares against the normal crop area of 4,440 hectares. Other important crops in kharif season in the district are cotton, chilli, sugarcane, green gram, turmeric and black gram. Sugarcane is cultivated in 4,500 hectares, turmeric in 3,000 hectares and black gram in 3,500 hectares.