Naidu striving to solve land disputes in State says MLA Kandikunta

Kadiri : “We are the rightful owners of the property inherited from our ancestors,” stated Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad at a revenue conference held on Thursday at the secretariat of P Kothapalli Panchayat in Nallacheruvu mandal in Kadiri constituency.

Praising Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for organising revenue meetings with the intention of putting a stop to land mafia in the State and to protect the rights of original landowners, the MLA informed that these meetings are being organised in 26 districts to make the State as free of land disputes.

Venkata Prasad reminded that during the last five years of YSRCP rule, land deals, anarchy and violence prevailed in the State and land problems were rampant everywhere in villages. He also pointed out that the Land Titling Act, introduced by the former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had made people’s properties without security.

Later, MLA K Venkata Prasad instructed the RDO, Tahsildar and other revenue officials to take petitions from farmers and provide solutions to the beneficiaries on the spot.