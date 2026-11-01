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KU men’s hockey team selected for South Zone tourney

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Krishna University has announced its 14-member men's hockey team following selection trials in Nunna, Vijayawada.

Krishna University Sports Board Secretary Dr Nalluri Srinivasa Rao, selection committee member R Rajasekhar and others with the selected University men’s hockey team in Nunna on Saturday
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Krishna University Sports Board Secretary Dr Nalluri Srinivasa Rao, selection committee member R Rajasekhar and others with the selected University men’s hockey team in Nunna on Saturday

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Vijayawada: Krishna University (KU) men’s hockey team has been selected at trials conducted at Vijaya College of Physical Education, Nunna, near Vijayawada, with 14 players shortlisted to represent the university in South Zone Inter-University Men’s Hockey Tournament.

Players from various affiliated colleges participated in the selection trials and showcased their skills. The selection committee comprised Krishna University Sports Board Secretary Dr Nalluri Srinivasa Rao, University Observer SRK Paramahamsa and committee member R Rajasekhar.

Organising Secretary Dr D Rathna Babu said the team would represent Krishna University at South Zone Inter-University Men’s Hockey Tournament to be hosted by SRM University in Chennai from November 28 to December 4.

Vijaya College Secretary and Correspondent Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy and Principal Dr B Uday Kumar congratulated selected players and wished them success in the tournament.

Krishna University Hockey Team (Men): A Manikanta Sai, P Charan Raj, Nuthan Babu, T Yesuraju (PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College, Vijayawada), B Avinash, K Mahesh Kumar, Ch Samuel, L Charan (Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada), K Venkateswarlu, G Santhosh Kumar, G Bhargav, P Syam Kumar (Vijaya College of Physical Education), M Pavan Kumar (Nalanda Degree College, Vijayawada), P Uma Maheswara Rao (Modern Academy, Vijayawada).

Dasari Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dasari Srinivasa Rao

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Dasari Srinivasa Rao is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering NTR and Krishna districts, with a primary focus on Vijayawada. He has 32 years of experience in journalism. His reporting spans a wide range of beats, including city and rural development, politics, irrigation, education, crime, and human-interest stories.

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Krishna University Men's Hockey TeamSouth Zone Inter-University Men's Hockey TournamentVijaya College of Physical Education NunnaKrishna University Sports BoardVijayawada Sports News
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