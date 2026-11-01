KU men’s hockey team selected for South Zone tourney

Vijayawada: Krishna University (KU) men’s hockey team has been selected at trials conducted at Vijaya College of Physical Education, Nunna, near Vijayawada, with 14 players shortlisted to represent the university in South Zone Inter-University Men’s Hockey Tournament.

Players from various affiliated colleges participated in the selection trials and showcased their skills. The selection committee comprised Krishna University Sports Board Secretary Dr Nalluri Srinivasa Rao, University Observer SRK Paramahamsa and committee member R Rajasekhar.

Organising Secretary Dr D Rathna Babu said the team would represent Krishna University at South Zone Inter-University Men’s Hockey Tournament to be hosted by SRM University in Chennai from November 28 to December 4.

Vijaya College Secretary and Correspondent Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy and Principal Dr B Uday Kumar congratulated selected players and wished them success in the tournament.

Krishna University Hockey Team (Men): A Manikanta Sai, P Charan Raj, Nuthan Babu, T Yesuraju (PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College, Vijayawada), B Avinash, K Mahesh Kumar, Ch Samuel, L Charan (Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada), K Venkateswarlu, G Santhosh Kumar, G Bhargav, P Syam Kumar (Vijaya College of Physical Education), M Pavan Kumar (Nalanda Degree College, Vijayawada), P Uma Maheswara Rao (Modern Academy, Vijayawada).