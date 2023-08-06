Legal Aid Defence Council office inaugurated

Ongole: The High Court judge and Prakasam district court administrative judge, Justice Dr Kumbhajadala Manmadha Rao inaugurated the Legal Aid Defence Council office at the District Court Complex in Ongole on Saturday.

Speaking after the inauguration, Justice Manmadha Rao said that the Legal Aid Defence Council will provide free legal help to eligible persons. He said that all citizens are equal before the law, but no one should be deprived of receiving justice because they can’t afford legal services.

He said that the Legal Aid Defence Council will provide quality legal services to the eligible, to save them from the feeling that they didn’t get justice as they are poor. He appreciated the chief legal aid defence council G Ravi Sankar and assistant legal aid defence council D Blessy for their appointment to the office.

District Principal Judge A Bharathi, additional district judges R Siva Kumar, D Ammanaraja, T Raja Venkatadri, MA Somasekhar, District Legal Services Authority secretary K Syambabu, other lawyers and legal staff also participated in the programme.