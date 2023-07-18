Lokesh assures reopening of Ongole Dairy plant

Ongole: ‘After coming to power in the State, we will encourage dairy industry in the state and offer feed, and medicines at a subsidized price,’ stated TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh. He also assured of reopening Ongole Dairy that was closed by AMUL dairy management and revive granite industry in the district.

On his 157th day of ‘Yuvagalam’, the TDP general secretary started his padayatra from Malepadu campsite and participated in Rachhabanda programme with dairy farmers at Malepadu. The farmers complained to him that the government had removed subsidies on silage, mineral mixture feed and other welfare programmes meant for dairy farmers. They alleged that the YSRCP government handed over milk dairies under the cooperative sector and their assets to AMUL, which closed them all.

Replying to their question about his idea on dairy farmers’ issues and how he can rectify them, Lokesh explained that encouraging the dairy industry along with agriculture is TDP’s motto and explained that they would reduce investment of dairy farmers by providing feed and medicines at subsidy, after coming to power. He said TDP will work with the aim to make dairy industry in AP as number one industry in the country. He informed that they will construct mini gokulams, reduce electricity charges and reintroduce all other incentives and subsidies given to them during the TDP government earlier. TDP wants to encourage cooperative dairies like Vijaya, Sangam and Visakha than forcing the farmers to pour milk to AMUL Dairy, he added.

Lokesh assured that they would address safe drinking water issue by providing pipeline water connections to every household through water grid scheme. He observed that the YSRCP government damaged the granite industry in the district by increasing electricity charges and royalty exponentially. He stated that after coming into power they would bring the old granite policy again to boost the granite sector.

The TDP leader’s assurances include, TDP will make sure nephrologists and medicines are available to chronic kidney disease patients; will issue a notification facilitating Kunti Mallareddy caste people to alter their caste name from Pichiguntla to Kunti Mallareddy andencouraging children of this caste to higher studies; TDP will allow them to cultivate in poramboku lands without restrictions. Reminding that the earlier TDP government laid 25,000 km roads in villages, he criticised that the YSRCP government completely neglected them.

Nara Lokesh reached Cherukurivari Palem campsite and will resume his yatra on Tuesday.