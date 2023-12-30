Machilipatnam: Crime rate comes down in Krishna district

Machilipatnam : The crimes reported in Krishna district had come down by 13.2 per cent, said Superintendent of Police P Joshua. Addressing the media at the district police headquarters here on Friday, the SP said that only 9,404 cases were reported in 2023 as against the 10,845 cases in 2022. This was due to the precautions like community policing and others taken by the police throughout the year, he said.

This year 27 murder cases were reported as against the 29 cases during 2022. Likewise, three murder for gain cases were reported this year as against one case last year. There was not a single dacoity case reported this year. But three robbery cases, 102 burglary cases were reported this year as against the three cases and 113 cases last year.

Out of the 544 theft cases, the police solved 436 cases and recovered property worth Rs 6.06 crore this year.

The SP said 1,284 cases of crime against women were reported this year as against last year’s 1,617 cases. The aggressive awareness programmes undertaken by the police in schools and colleges and downloading of Disha App resulted in a low number of cases this year.

Likewise, the number of POCSO cases had come down to 96 this year as against the previous year’s 156 cases. This year 77 cyber crimes were reported. During this year, 305 excise cases were booked and 313 persons were arrested after seizing 656 litres of liquor and nine vehicles.

Likewise, 181 prohibition cases were booked and 470 litres of arrack was seized. About 11,395 litres of jaggery wash was destroyed. Referring to the narcotics cases, the SP said that 736 kg ganja was seized arresting 90 persons in 32 cases in 2022. However, this year 655 kg ganja and three grams of MDMA was seized.

In case of road accidents, the SP said that 848 incidents were reported last year. This year, 296 persons died and 877 lost their limbs in 563 accidents. Out of the 899 speed trial cases, the trial in 98 cases was completed and 64 persons were convicted, he said.