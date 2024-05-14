Live
Just In
BRS shifts focus onto Graduate MLC by-elections to start campaign
BRS, which lost power to Congress in assembly elections has now shifted its attention to the graduate MLC by-election.
BRS, which lost power to Congress in assembly elections has now shifted its attention to the graduate MLC by-election. A meeting is scheduled with leaders from Nalgonda, Warangal, and Khammam at Telangana Bhavan, where KCR will be in attendance. The party is strategizing to secure a seat in the graduate MLC by-election, with KCR leading the charge aggressively.
In the upcoming graduate by-elections in Nalgonda, Khammam, and Warangal, three major parties have finalized their candidates. Chintapandu Naveen alias Theenmaar Mallanna from Congress, Enugula Rakesh Reddy from BRS, and Gujjula Premender Reddy from BJP are set to contest for the graduate MLC positions. The election for the MLC post in these three districts took place in March 2021.
With the Parliament elections on the horizon, BRS is determined to make a strong comeback and secure victory in the upcoming polls.