Machilipatnam: Land resurvey at brisk pace in Krishna

Machilipatnam : Krishna district collector P Rajababu informed that the land resurvey has been going on at a brisk pace in the district. At present the survey works are being undertaken in 136 villages across the district.

While participating in the video conference from his office conducted by the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration G Sai Prasad, additional commissioner AMD Imtiaz on Thursday, the collector informed that the second phase resurvey was completed in 53 villages, of which stones planting (install) was finished in 51 villages. He said that they had finished fixing over 42,942 boundary stones and 2,857 stones will be fixed soon in the respective areas.

Referring to the land title deeds, he said that so far they had distributed 13,351 and leftover 3948 title deeds will be distributed in stipulated time.

Joint collector Dr Aparajitha Singh, DRO P Venkataramana, Land Survey AD Rangarao and others were present.