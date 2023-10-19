Machilipatnam: Officials told to interact with petitioners

Machilipatnam : Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu and Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Pardha Saradhi organised ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme in Vuyyuru on Wednesday to resolve the issues faced by the public. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stressed that the ultimate aim of the programme is to address every problem of the public, which is being faced by them and provide a permanent solution to every issue. He further said that the State government had launched ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme and organised mandal-level programmes to redress the public problems. He said that Jaganannaku Chebudam programmes are being organised on every Wednesday and Friday at the mandal level. He directed the officials concerned to go to the field level and speak with petitioners and take photos. With these initiatives, many issues would be resolved.

MLA Pardha Saradhi explained that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving utmost priority to this programme and asked the people to attend the mandal-level programmes and explain their issues to the district-level officers to get a solution.

Joint Collector Aparajitha Singh, DRO Peddi Roja, DSO Parvathi, DEO Tahera Sultana, Vuyyuru RDO Vijay Kumar, ZP CEO Jyothi Basu, Vuyyuru Municipal Chairperson Vallabhaneni Satyanarayana, Commissioner P Venkateswara Rao, DWMA PD GV Suryanarayana, DRDA PD PSR Prasad, DLDO Subba Rao, and others were present.