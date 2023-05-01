‘Mann Ki Baat’ inspirational to all: Governor S Abdul Nazeer

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated as the chief guest at screening of 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme broadcast over All India Radio organised at Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that it was a special day as the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme has been broadcast over AIR and Doordarshan and as it was a unique programme and innovative way of communicating with the people and the society as a whole. He said that through this programme, the PM not only reaches a vast spectrum of a socio-economic and culturally diverse population, but also inspires and energises them on issues such as social, cultural, and economic and addresses the challenging problems that the world is facing today, such as the climate crisis, waste management and the energy crisis.

He further said that throughout the programme, the PM has been able to successfully establish a trust-based relationship with the listeners, offering advice, or complimenting someone for an exemplary deed and real-life stories and experiences, generating thousands of responses every time the programme is aired. The Governor appreciated the efforts of Prasar Bharati, for broadcasting the programme.

Later, the Governor interacted with CV Raju, Prof Srinivasulu, Rambhupal Reddy, KV Ramasubba Reddy and Sai Praneet, some of the persons from Andhra Pradesh whose extraordinary contribution to the society was highlighted by the Prime Minister in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in different episodes.

