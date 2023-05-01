Live
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
‘Mann Ki Baat’ inspirational to all: Governor S Abdul Nazeer
- Special screening of 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi held at Raj Bhavan
- The Governor Abdul Nazeer appreciates the efforts of Prasar Bharati, for broadcasting the programme
- The PM not only reaches a vast spectrum of socio-economic and culturally diverse population, but also inspires and energises them on various issues, Guv says
Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated as the chief guest at screening of 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme broadcast over All India Radio organised at Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that it was a special day as the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme has been broadcast over AIR and Doordarshan and as it was a unique programme and innovative way of communicating with the people and the society as a whole. He said that through this programme, the PM not only reaches a vast spectrum of a socio-economic and culturally diverse population, but also inspires and energises them on issues such as social, cultural, and economic and addresses the challenging problems that the world is facing today, such as the climate crisis, waste management and the energy crisis.
He further said that throughout the programme, the PM has been able to successfully establish a trust-based relationship with the listeners, offering advice, or complimenting someone for an exemplary deed and real-life stories and experiences, generating thousands of responses every time the programme is aired. The Governor appreciated the efforts of Prasar Bharati, for broadcasting the programme.
Later, the Governor interacted with CV Raju, Prof Srinivasulu, Rambhupal Reddy, KV Ramasubba Reddy and Sai Praneet, some of the persons from Andhra Pradesh whose extraordinary contribution to the society was highlighted by the Prime Minister in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in different episodes.
Dr Ranganatham, DDG, Doordarshan, Someswara Rao, DDG, All India Radio and other officers and staff members of Doordarshan and AIR and officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan participated in the programme.Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated as the chief guest at screening of 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme broadcast over All India Radio organised at Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that it was a special day as the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme has been broadcast over AIR and Doordarshan and as it was a unique programme and innovative way of communicating with the people and the society as a whole. He said that through this programme, the PM not only reaches a vast spectrum of a socio-economic and culturally diverse population, but also inspires and energises them on issues such as social, cultural, and economic and addresses the challenging problems that the world is facing today, such as the climate crisis, waste management and the energy crisis.
He further said that throughout the programme, the PM has been able to successfully establish a trust-based relationship with the listeners, offering advice, or complimenting someone for an exemplary deed and real-life stories and experiences, generating thousands of responses every time the programme is aired. The Governor appreciated the efforts of Prasar Bharati, for broadcasting the programme.
Later, the Governor interacted with CV Raju, Prof Srinivasulu, Rambhupal Reddy, KV Ramasubba Reddy and Sai Praneet, some of the persons from Andhra Pradesh whose extraordinary contribution to the society was highlighted by the Prime Minister in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in different episodes.
Dr Ranganatham, DDG, Doordarshan, Someswara Rao, DDG, All India Radio and other officers and staff members of Doordarshan and AIR and officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan participated in the programme.