Massive rush of Bhavani devotees

Vijayawada: The number of devotees who have had darshan of Sri Kanaka Durga Devi at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada has reached 20 lakh, with the rush continuing even after the conclusion of the Dasara Sarannavaratri festivities on October 20.

Thousands of Bhavani devotees, dressed in red, have been thronging the temple over the past two days, filling the hill shrine and surrounding areas with chants of “Jai Bhavani”. The rush is expected to continue until October 25 as devotees arrive to complete their Bhavani Deeksha rituals.

Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik said that around 14.84 lakh devotees had darshan of the presiding deity between October 11 and midnight on October 20. With the continued influx of Bhavani devotees on October 21 and 22, the cumulative number reached 20 lakh by night on Thursday. He said the number was expected to increase further.

The EO added that devotees who could not complete their Deeksha relinquishment rituals on Friday were expected to visit the temple on Saturday and Sunday. The temple has sold 39.84 lakh laddus so far, with another 3.30 lakh laddus kept ready to meet the growing demand.