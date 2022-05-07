Meet housing targets, Minister Jogi Ramesh tells officials

Vijayawada: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh instructed the officials to reach the targets of construction of houses, which was taken up in the first phase of Navaratnaalu Pedalandariki Illu, one of the flagship programmes of the State government.

On Friday, he reviewed the progress of houses construction at a high-level meeting through videoconference at Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation office here.

He also instructed the district housing heads, divisional heads and other officials to concentrate on completing the houses and all the roof level stage houses

must be completed on war-foot basis, and all the option-III houses shall be grounded before end of May.

Jogi Ramesh said that all officers shall work to complete the construction of one lakh houses every month. He instructed that geo-tagging should be improved in all districts.

Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Managing Director Narayana Bharath Guptha, Joint Managing Director Shiva Prasad, Executive Director M. Kamalakara Babu, the Superintending Engineers, General Managers, all the districts heads, the Executive Engineers and the Deputy Executive Engineers of the Department participated in this meeting.

The housing programme is very important to the government and there will be a review meeting every 15 days and targets and progress will be reviewed, the Minister said. 'All the layout nodal officers shall coordinate with municipal commissioners, line department officials to mobilise necessary material for the speedy completion of houses in Option III.' He also advised the senior officials and special officers to inspect the layouts and motivate to reach the targets.

The Minister told that all the officers shall contact and see that all the levels of public representatives involved in this programme.

Ajay Jain instructed the officials that all the preparatory works and infrastructural works should be completed in stipulated time.