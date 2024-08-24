Minister assures development of villages under NDA rule

Vijayawada: Minister for excise, mines and geology Kollu Ravindra attended as chief guest for the Gram Sabhas conducted at Bhogireddypalli and Chinnapuram villages of Machilipatnam mandal in Krishna district on Friday and addressed the villagers. He paid rich tributes Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion. He also paid tributes to freedom fighter and former CM Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu to mark the 152nd birth anniversary.

Addressing the villagers Ravindra said the state government conducted Gram Sabhas in 13,326 villages on Friday.

He informed that a sum of Rs 140 crore was sanctioned to Krishna district under the Mahatma Gandhi national rural employment guarantee scheme and the funds will be used for development of villages.

He assured villagers that infrastructure facilities like cement roads, drinking water pipelines, side drains and other facilities will be provided. He urged the villagers to give suggestions to the officials and people’s representatives for the development of villages and preparing the village development plan. The development works will be taken up with a cost of Rs 30 crore in the Bandar mandal.

ZP CEO Anand Kumar, District Panchayat Officer Nageswar Naik, sarpanches of the villages, ward members and others were present.