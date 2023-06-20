Minister Audimulapu Suresh participates in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam

Markapuram (Prakasam district): Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh participated in ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme in Yerragondapalem Assembly constituency on Monday.

The door-to-door visit and interaction with the public by Minister Suresh received a great reception at Y Cherlopalli village in Peda Dornala mandal on Monday. Encouraged by the followers and YSR Congress party cadre, the Minister visited the beneficiaries of various schemes and interacted with the people in every household. He distributed pamphlets of various schemes and thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing those programmes.

He enquired the public if any of the eligible beneficiaries are facing issues in receiving the benefits. He asked the secretariat staff and the officials concerned to note down the concerns of the public and instructed them on speedily rectify the issues.

Minister Suresh said that the government is implementing all welfare schemes for each of the eligible beneficiaries, irrespective of their caste, religion or support a political party. He expressed happiness for the people remembering the good deeds of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and assuring him that they will continue their support to the YSRCP in future.