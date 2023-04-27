Minister Botcha Satyanarayana releases soft copies of textbooks

Vijayawada: Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Wednesday released the soft copies of the 353 textbooks to be distributed to the children for the academic year 2023-24. After releasing the intermediate public examination results, the minister released the softcopies of the 353 textbooks of English, Telugu and other media. The textbooks, in bilingual form and in minor languages of Urdu, Odisha and Kannada, will be distributed to the students studying Class I to Class 10.

The minister said the educational institutions and students can download the PDF copies of the textbooks. He made it clear downloading of PDF copies for commercial purposes is prohibited and it is an offence.

He said the education department would print 371 titles for the students studying from Class 1 to 10 ad the printing process is underway. Sayanarayana said the government would distribute textbooks free of cost to the students in the government schools and made arrangements for printing of textbooks for the private schools.