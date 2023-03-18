Minister Botcha visits Durga temple

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana offered prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga on Friday. He along with his family visited the Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri and performed special puja to the Goddess. Prior to that, he was given a warm welcome by temple Executive Officer (EO) D Bhramaramba and priests. Later, the temple authorities and priests offered Vedasirvachanam and Prasadam.





On the other hand, State Food Commission Chairman Ch Vijaya Prathap Reddy also visited Durga temple for Goddess' darshan. Temple authorities and temple priests gave him a warm welcome as per the tradition and later gave him Vedasirvachanam and Prasadams. Meanwhile, a devotee, Bhimavarapu Sami Reddy of Kothuru Tadepali near Vijayawada, has offered gold Lakshmi Haram weighing 52 grams for the Goddess.





Another devotee, JVDV Prasad Reddy, offered 25 gram gold necklace to the Goddess. They handed over the ornaments to Temple EO D Bhramaramba. Trust Board members Budda Rambabu, Katta Sathaiah, Kesari Nagamani and others were present on the occasion.



