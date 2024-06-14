  • Menu
MLA promises to pay salaries to CPDCL staff on time

MLA Md Naseer Ahmed and Galla Madhavi cutting cake in Guntur on Thursday
Highlights

MLA Mohammed Naseer Ahmed and Galla Madhavi cut a cake at a programme organised by Central Power Distribution Company

Guntur: Guntur East MLA Mohammed Naseer Ahmed, Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi on Thursday cut a cake at a programme organised by Central Power Distribution Company employees at CPDCL office here on the occasion of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu taking charge at AP Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Galla Madhavi criticised that the YSRCP government had failed to solve the problems of the employees working in the power distribution companies. She further said that due to delay in sanctioning the allowances, and solving the problems, the employees observed a strike. The previous government had implemented power cuts, she said.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will take steps to supply quality power to the consumers and to pay salaries on the 1st day of the month, she assured.

