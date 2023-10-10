MLC urges salaries, arrears to teachers

Vijayawada: Member of Legislative Council K Lakshmana Rao and United Teachers Federation (UTF) state president N Venkateswarlu submitted a representation to chief secretary KS Jawahar Reddy on Monday requesting payment of salaries on the 1st of every month and release the arrears to the state government employees and teachers.



Lakshmana Rao in the representation said the employees and pensioners are suffering due to delay in payment of pensions and the salaries in the stipulated time. He said the state government has assured to release arrears by September 2023 but has not done so far.

The MLC said that chief secretary Jawahar Reddy assured to take measures to release the salaries and pensions in two days and also to release the arrears and allowances to the employees.