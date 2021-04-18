More Covid testing centres opened in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: With sharp rise in Covid cases, the district administration has arranged more Covid testing centres in Vijayawada and other parts of the district for the convenience of the people. People can visit these centres to get Covid test free of cost. People asymptomatic can visit all government hospitals, Primary Health Centres, Chief Minister health centres for Covid tests.

In a press release on Saturday, the district collector Md Imtiaz said the staff at the respective health centres will do the Covid tests and give report within 24 hours. He further said the Covid testing centres also arranged at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium, Basava Punnaiah statdium in Ajit Singh Nagar, DRR Indoor stadium, Bandar Road, Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada and Police Parade grounds in Machilipatnam. The collector appealed to people to visit the testing centres for the Covid tests.

Till now, the Covid tests were conducted at the GGH and other locations like Tummalapalli Kalakshetram. Now, the tests will be conducted at all government hospitals in the district and PHCs also.

On the other hand, the district reported 493 new cases in the last 24 hours. With this the total cases shot up to 54,666 and 50,091 patients recovered from the illness. One more person died due to Covid and the total deaths increased to 700 in the district since March 2020. The active cases increased to 3,875 in the district by Saturday.