MS Murthy’s art exhibition inaugurated

Vijayawada: Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Swamiji Vinishchilananda inaugurated MS Murthy’s Art Exhibition at MS Murthy Lalitha Kala Arts Gallery at Mutyalampadu under the aegis of Andhra Academy of Arts here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said fine arts will be very much beneficial for development of mankind and to enhance peace and tolerance in society.

Later, Swamiji along with Executive officer KS Rama Rao and deputy collector of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam released MS Murthy’s Audio-Visual short film. KS Rama Rao said that Indian culture has ages of history and it is able to withstand even after many invasions only because of great traits such as peace and tolerance which are imbibed in our culture.

MS Murthy painted each portrait with in-depth devotion as well as emotion and we are fortunate to have such a great artist from Vijayawada, he enunciated and urged everyone to protect our glorious Indian culture.

MV Saibabu, Academy Secretary acclaimed MS Murthy’s great contributions to Art, his birth centenary celebrations and the challenges they faced in fulfilling their responsibility of preserving and protecting fine arts. Noted painter Osman Khan and Kalasagar, editor of 64dreams.com were felicitated.

The winners who participated in art competitions conducted in vivid colleges by the academy were presented with prizes. Dr Bezawada Paparao, Kamineni Hospital, Yalamanchili Anjani, social activist and Sannala Satyanarayana Varaprasad, Academy Vice-President were present.