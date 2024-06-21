My responsibility has increased, says Pawan

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that his responsibility has increased and he is committed to serving the state with dedication.

The Jana Sena chief, who assumed office at his official residence in Vijayawada on Wednesday, shared his thoughts on Instagram.

“Honored to take on the roles of Deputy Chief Minister, Panchayati Raj Minister, Rural Development; Rural Water Supply Minister, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Minister of Andhra Pradesh,” he wrote.

“My responsibility has grown, and I am committed to serving our state with dedication and integrity. Eager to collaborate on creating a prosperous and sustainable future for everyone,” he added.

Pawan Kalyan posted a video of his arrival in Vijayawada from the party office at Mangalagiri, a guard of honour received from police, visuals of his camp office and his assuming office.

Pawan, along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other ministers, had taken oath on June 12. Two days later, he was appointed Deputy Chief Minister and portfolios were allocated to him and other ministers.

Meanwhile, tourism and cinematography Kandula Durgesh, who is from Jana Sena, on Thursday met megastar K Chiranjeevi, who is the elder brother of Pawan Kalyan.

Durgesh called on Chiranjeevi on the sets of his upcoming movie ‘Vishwambhara’. Chiranjeevi felicitated the minister and expressed his best wishes.

Chiranjeevi also hoped that Durgesh would address the challenges faced by the Telugu film industry.

Earlier, after taking charge as the minister, Durgesh said he would try to develop Andhra Pradesh into a tourism hub and also to attract the cinema industry to the state.