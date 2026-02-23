Apple Brings End-to-End Encryption to RCS on iPhone — But Android Left Waiting

Apple is gradually strengthening the security of RCS messaging on iPhones, but Android users may have to wait longer for full cross-platform protection. With the release of the iOS 26.4 beta 1 update, Apple has introduced support for end-to-end encryption (E2E) in RCS chats — though with a significant limitation.

While Apple adopted Rich Communication Services (RCS) to modernize text messaging between iPhones and Android devices, the feature initially lacked the robust security standards seen in iMessage or apps like WhatsApp. That gap now appears to be narrowing. The latest beta update enables E2E encryption for RCS conversations within Apple’s ecosystem. However, the company has not confirmed whether the same level of encryption extends to chats involving Android devices.

In its current form, Apple’s implementation suggests that encrypted RCS conversations may only function seamlessly between Apple devices. There is no explicit mention of Android compatibility for encrypted RCS chats, raising questions about cross-platform security. This selective rollout indicates Apple may be prioritizing stability and control within its own ecosystem before expanding support to Google’s Android platform.

Apple has historically been cautious about opening up its services to Android. Regulatory pressure, particularly from the European Union (EU), played a role in pushing the company toward broader messaging interoperability. RCS adoption itself was widely seen as a response to such mandates. However, even with compliance underway, Apple appears measured in how it integrates deeper security features across platforms.

The company has previously cited privacy concerns as a reason for maintaining tighter control over its ecosystem. Still, limiting end-to-end encryption in RCS to Apple devices may leave some users puzzled, especially as encrypted cross-platform messaging is already standard on third-party apps.

It’s worth noting that RCS messaging, despite industry backing, has not dramatically shifted user behaviour. Many consumers continue to rely on platforms such as WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram, which already offer end-to-end encryption and broader feature sets. For these users, Apple’s RCS upgrade may feel incremental rather than transformative.

Beyond encryption, the iOS 26.4 beta 1 update brings a few additional changes. Notably, it introduces third-party alert forwarding, allowing notifications such as messages or calls from an iPhone to be forwarded to an Android smartwatch. However, some anticipated features are still missing. Despite expectations surrounding new AI enhancements, there is currently no sign of Siri AI upgrades or expanded Apple AI tools in this beta release.

Since this is only the first beta of iOS 26.4, additional features could arrive in future builds. For now, Apple’s focus appears to be on strengthening messaging security within its own ecosystem while taking a cautious approach toward full Android integration.

Whether encrypted RCS will eventually function seamlessly between iPhones and Android devices remains to be seen. Until then, Apple users get enhanced protection — but only within familiar territory.