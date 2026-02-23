Uttam Vows to Fast-Track Gouravelli Project

Hyderabad, February 23 — Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has assured that the Gouravelli Irrigation project will be expedited, with all legal hurdles and funding issues addressed as a priority. He expressed confidence that environmental clearance would soon be granted for the project, and the land acquisition process would be completed within a set timeframe.

Joined by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Uttam Reddy held a high-level review at his Secretariat chambers to discuss obstacles hindering progress. The Gouravelli project, part of the Indiramma Flood Flow Canal (IFFC) scheme, was initially proposed with a 1.41 TMC storage capacity in Siddipet district, aimed at creating an ayacut of 1.06 lakh acres. It was later enhanced to 8.23 TMC.

The Minister assured farmers of fair compensation and prompt payments for land acquisition, emphasising the need to fast-track the process. He directed Collectors from Karimnagar, Jangaon and Siddipet to prioritise land acquisition issues, with funds to be released before June 2.

Addressing legal challenges, Uttam Reddy instructed the Advocate General to prepare strategies ahead of an upcoming Supreme Court hearing. He expressed hope that legal hurdles would be overcome, stating the project’s works had been stalled for years due to various reasons.

The government remains committed to completing the project, with funds to be released without delay. Minister Prabhakar has been urging swift progress. Uttam Reddy stressed that the land acquisition deadline set by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy must be met at all costs.

Amid rising land values in urbanising areas, the Minister called for fair compensation policies. He directed Irrigation Advisor Adityanath Das to resolve issues hampering progress. Senior officials, including Special Secretary Prashant Jeevan Patil and others, participated in the review.