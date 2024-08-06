Nab the culprit soon, Minister tells police

Vijayawada: Minister for Information and Public Relations and Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy has instructed the Eluru district police officials to take steps to immediately arrest the culprit who committed a heinous crime of sexual assault on a minor girl at Pallerlamudi village in Nuzvid rural mandal in Eluru district on Sunday night.

Minister Parthasarathy on Monday expressed grief over the horrible incident of sexual assault on a four-year-old girl. A miscreant took the girl from her home when she was sleeping with her parents and committed the heinous offence and abandoned the girl in oil palm gardens.

A local villager noticed the baby at midnight and alerted the parents. The girl was taken to the Nuzvid government hospital for a medical test and later to Government General Hospital in Vijayawada for treatment.

The girl’s condition was stable, said the doctors. Minister Parthasarathy instructed the SP to arrest the offenders as early as possible and punish them.