Naidu confusing people on Land Titling Act, alleges Sajjala

Vijayawada: YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to create confusion and terror among people through ‘false propaganda’ on Land Titling Act. He said Chandrababu is trying to threw the blame of Act on YSRCP government for political mileage though it was the brainchild of BJP government.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that as per the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Land Titling Act was mentioned in NITI Aayog. If there are any doubts over the law, the TDP should question the BJP government but it is resorting to false propaganda against the YSRCP government. He demanded the BJP state leadership to make their stand clear on Act.

On reservations to Muslims, the YSRCP leader said that while the BJP made it clear that they will remove the reservations for Muslims, Chandrababu has been stating that the reservations for Muslims will not be removed. He said that if Chandrababu comes to power by any chance there will be no volunteer system and Janmabhoomi committees will return.

He said while the YSRCP formulated manifesto to fulfil all the promises sincerely, Chandrababu has been making false promises as he is not committed to fulfil them. “Promises made in the three-party alliance manifesto are impossible to implement in view of the financial condition of the state. If people believe Naidu’s promises, their lives will be ruined. Chandrababu failed to implement loan waiver for farmers during 2014. He promised unemployment dole during 2014-19 but allocated only Rs 40 crore. He is now promising Rs 4,000 pension, which is not possible for implementation,” he said and pointed out that the BJP has disowned the manifesto of TDP-JSP.

Referring to woes of pensioners, Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chandrababu Naidu himself is responsible for delay in distribution of pensions at doorstep as he complained to Election Commission against the services of volunteers. He said pensioners are suffering due to misdeeds of Naidu.