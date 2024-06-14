Naidu envisages zero-poverty AP

Tirumala: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that people had seen his three versions in the past, and will see his 4.0 avatar which will be about performance.

“You have seen 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, now you have come to 4.0 and you will see. That’s why I am appealing to all, including officials, employees and political activists, we have suffered losses (past five years) and we have to recover. Let us all work together and go ahead,” Naidu told media at a press conference at Sri Gayatri Nilayam Rest House in Tirumala after having darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy on Thursday.

He recalled the initiatives taken by him as the chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh in this direction. “CBN 1.0 started in 1995. We took governance, which was limited to the Secretariat, to the doorsteps of people. There was development and everyone has seen its results. World leaders came to Hyderabad. I did not invite them. They came on their own. They come wherever good work is done,” he said.

Announcing that the people’s government has started, he said in the past five years the state had regressed and added that he would work to see the state regain its glory.

However, he predicted that by 2047, India will be in first or second position in the world and wished to see Telugu people on top.

“My vision for 2047...Telugu people should be number one in the world. Poverty removal should be done as soon as possible. The state should be zero-poverty state. Andhra Pradesh has to be the number one state. Telangana should also do good. I will be an elder to the Telugu community, not for 50 per cent or 30 per cent of them,” he said.

He termed the family system as the biggest asset of the country. “The family recharges your energy, gives you security and happiness. The family system of India is a model for the entire world,” he said and mentioned that family proved to be his biggest support when he was in jail.

Following his visit to the Sri Venkateswara temple along with his family, the Chief Minister said cleansing of the system will start from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Referring to the failed assassination attempt by Maoists near the same temple in 2003, he said the Lord saved him from claymore mines. “No one would have survived. He saved me so that I serve the state and the people,” he said.

“After I wake up, I pray briefly to Venkateswara Swamy for the prosperity of the state. Nowadays, I make a simple prayer for India to be numero uno in the world. Also, among Indians, Telugu people should be on top,” he said.

Though it is important to create wealth, Naidu said ‘it should also go to the poor’, without being concentrated only in a few hands and there should be a poverty-less society.

Further, he said the government will initiate a plan to build Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples across the world. Naidu also said a Chief Minister doesn’t belong to any single person but to all the five crore people in Andhra Pradesh.