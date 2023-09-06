Naidu involved in large-scale scam, alleges Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana said that law and order will be restored in the State with the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son N Lokesh. Speaking to mediapersons at the secretariat here on Tuesday, the Minister said that I-T notices served on Naidu on allegedly receiving Rs 118 crore kickbacks was only a tip of the iceberg. The Endowments Minister alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was involved in a large-scale scam pertaining to Amaravati lands after colluding with Singapore Minister Eswaran. He said that the I-T notices revealed Naidu’s involvement in the real estate scam in Amaravati. He said Naidu should answer people on the I-T notices received by him. The Minister said that the TDP graph was declining due to Lokesh’s Padayatra. Meanwhile, former minister Anil Kumar Yadav speaking to mediapersons at the YSRCP State office on Tuesday demanded an inquiry into the irregularities committed by Chandrababu Naidu. The former minister questioned why Pawan Kalyan failed to comment on I-T notices issued to Naidu. He wondered why even the Left parties and BJP State president D Purandeswari also failed to react on the issue.