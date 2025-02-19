Naidu stresses transformative potential of tech in aquaculture

Some may not fully grasp AI yet, but its adoption is inevitable. AI-driven data analysis can forecast potential outbreaks, enabling timely interventions. By effectively utilising AI tools, we can enhance productivity and profitability — CM Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised on the transformative potential of technology in the aqua sector, stating that it should serve as a growth engine for Andhra Pradesh’s economic prosperity.

Speaking at the three-day Aqua Tech 2.0 Conclave, the Chief Minister highlighted the role of innovation in achieving a steady 30% growth rate.

Naidu underscored the importance of natural farming practices in aquaculture, citing their potential to boost global demand for Andhra Pradesh’s aqua products. He pointed out that the success of natural farming in agriculture should be replicated in aquaculture for sustainable industry growth. Currently, aquaculture is practiced on 400,000 acres, with a government target of expanding it to 1 million acres by 2029-30.

However, the Chief Minister stressed that this growth must be environmentally sustainable. He urged farmers and aqua businesses to adopt pollution-free practices and assured that solutions exist to address pollution-related challenges. Naidu mandated the registration of all aqua farming activities, warning that unregulated practices would face strict enforcement. “I have a special focus on the aqua sector. Andhra Pradesh has the ideal conditions for aquaculture. Between 2014 and 2019, this industry contributed 8.8% to the state’s Gross Value Added (GVA). While countries like Vietnam produce less, they lead in valuation due to value addition through processing. We must adopt similar strategies to enhance our global competitiveness. Conferences like this provide critical guidance. Additionally, waste-to-wealth initiatives can help address industry challenges,” he stated.

The CM further emphasised the role of AI in revolutionizing aquaculture. Shrimp farmers, often impacted by viral infections, could leverage AI to predict and prevent diseases. “Some may not fully grasp AI yet, but its adoption is inevitable. AI-driven data analysis can forecast potential outbreaks, enabling timely interventions. By effectively utilising AI tools, we can enhance productivity and profitability,” he said.

Naidu also highlighted the growing importance of food certification and traceability. “Consumers will increasingly seek information on the origin of their food products. This shift will drive demand for natural farming and organically grown produce,” he added.