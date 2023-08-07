Naidu unhappy with lack of unity in united Anantapur district

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to the undivided district, a couple of days back advised local leaders to shed trivial differences and personal animosities and put up a united fight against the ruling YSRCP government. It is not merely constituency level independent fight but a united fight supporting one another, Naidu said in his parting message to leaders.

Barring a few non-controversial leaders like Kalava Srinivasulu, Palle Raghunath Reddy, Payyavula Keshav and B K Parthasaradhi, all others are in some way or the other pitied one against another in cold wars.

There are some who do not see eye to eye with Paritala family and J C Brothers of Tadipatri from whom many maintain distance with them, because of their big brother and big sister attitude. A cold war exists between ex-MLA Prabhakar Choudhury and JC Brothers and Paritala family due to their political hegemony overall. He asked them to fight for people and their issues and not dabble in one another’s affairs. All their energies should be concentrated on fighting the election battle and bring back the party to power.

In an in-camera meeting with party leaders, Naidu told them to highlight the gross failures of the YSRCP government, particularly the scrapping of 100 odd irrigation projects initiated by the TDP in Rayalaseema districts.

He exhorted them to focus on failures of the government and relaunch ‘Bhavishattu ki guarantee’ programme for 150 days in all constituencies.

He expressed his displeasure at the lack of unity in fighting and exposing failures of government on all fronts, according to party sources.