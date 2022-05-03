Nara Lokesh to visit all irrigation project sites

Vijayawada/Kurnool: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday said he would undertake a tour of all irrigation project sites in the state to expose the false claims of the government and neglect of the irrigation and agriculture sectors. All development in the state had come to a halt and every sector was only regressing.

If the Telangana minister, K T Rama Rao, had been critical of AP development, there was nothing wrong in it and the government should accept the fact that development had gone for a toss in AP. The false promises made by the Chief Minister and the false claims of progress were all in the public domain and people of AP were realising their plight now. If people were regretting voting the YSRCP to power giving 'one chance' to Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy trusting his promises, it was justified, Lokesh said.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to develop Kurnool as a judicial capital of the state. But in the past three years, not even land was acquired for the High Court building. The Chief Minister had failed to take it up with the Chief Justice during their recent meeting. It was the TDP which brought a mega seed park, two cement factories and solar parks in Kurnool.

During his visit to Kurnool, Lokesh called on the family members of Rajavardhan Reddy who passed away in an accident. The TDP would stand by his family who quit the IT profession to become an MPP and even studied law to fight legal battles on behalf of the public, he said.