Live
- Aditya-L1 satellite launched in a while
- Karimnagar: Gangula Kamalakar distributes BC Bandhu benefits to beneficiaries
- Aditya L1 Mission: All about ISRO spacecraft technology and seven payloads
- Warangal: Telangana on fast track on growth says D Vinay Bhaskar
- Telangana govt. to distribute Double bedroom houses to poor in GHMC limits
- Warangal: Congress cadres demand ticket for Konda Muralidhar Rao
- Ex-President Kovind to explore ONOE
- Defence exports target set at Rs 25,000 cr by 2025: MB Patil
- Karimnagar: Lions Club distributes essentials to rain-hit
- Nizamabad: BJP cadres collect soil from house-to-house
Just In
Narasaraopet: Farmers demand 9-hr power supply
Demanding that the government must give nine hours of uninterrupted power supply to agriculture pump sets
Narasaraopet : Demanding that the government must give nine hours of uninterrupted power supply to agriculture pump sets, farmers staged a protest with pesticide tins and threatened to commit suicide at the Central Power Distribution Company substation at Machavaram of Palnadu district on Friday.
They criticised that the State government was not supplying at least two to three hours of continuous power supply to agriculture pump sets, adding that crops are getting damaged. Due to the depletion of groundwater levels, the situation is forcing the farmers to use pump sets. If the same situation continues, they will incur loss due to crop damage.
Later, they staged a dharna on national highway at Machavaram. CPDCL engineering officials rushed to the spot and assured that they would take up power cut problems with the higher officials and solve the problem.