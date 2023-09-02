  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Narasaraopet: Farmers demand 9-hr power supply

Narasaraopet: Farmers demand 9-hr power supply
x

Farmers staging a dharna with pesticide bottles at the electricity substation in Machavaram on Friday

Highlights

Demanding that the government must give nine hours of uninterrupted power supply to agriculture pump sets

Narasaraopet : Demanding that the government must give nine hours of uninterrupted power supply to agriculture pump sets, farmers staged a protest with pesticide tins and threatened to commit suicide at the Central Power Distribution Company substation at Machavaram of Palnadu district on Friday.

They criticised that the State government was not supplying at least two to three hours of continuous power supply to agriculture pump sets, adding that crops are getting damaged. Due to the depletion of groundwater levels, the situation is forcing the farmers to use pump sets. If the same situation continues, they will incur loss due to crop damage.

Later, they staged a dharna on national highway at Machavaram. CPDCL engineering officials rushed to the spot and assured that they would take up power cut problems with the higher officials and solve the problem.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X