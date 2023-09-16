Narasaraopet: ‘Youth festivals help bring out innate talent in students’

Live
Narasaraopet : Palnadu district Collector Siva Shankar Lotheti said that youth festivals are useful to bring innate talent in the youth. He inaugurated Youth Festival-2023, conducted by Youth Services department at Bhuvanachandra Hall in Narasaraopet on Friday.
Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said everyone must have one skill. This type of festival is useful to get recognition for talent and skill. He said some youth may have talent in singing songs or dance, or folk dance and suggested the youth to bring out the inner skills.
He observed the students participating in the cultural programmes will get discipline. He informed that he is interested in writing short stories, reading bhava kavitvam and reading mythology. Trainee Collector Kalpasri, STEP CEO Pallavi and others were present.