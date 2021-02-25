National Education Policy will transform higher education: Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP) has the potential to transform the higher education system in the country to meet the needs of 21st century and the challenge lies in its strategic implementation. He participated as chief guest in the South Zone Vice-Chancellors' Meet-2020-21 organised in virtual mode through videoconference by the Association of Indian Universities on Wednesday.

The Governor said the NEP-2020 is a forward looking, innovative, and learner-centric policy, launched after a long gap of 34 years and the policy envisages developing knowledge, skills, values and dispositions with commitment to human rights, sustainable development and reflects a truly global education.

Today's youth is well informed, ambitious and eager to pursue higher education and upgrade their skills in the pursuit of better employment opportunities and country's young population provides an unique demographic advantage for investment in human capital development, said the Governor.

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is a flagship body of Indian higher education institutions and offers policy advice to the Government of India and acts as a representative body of Indian universities. The AIU is also responsible for according equivalence to degrees/qualifications offered by foreign universities with those offered in India. The South Zone Vice-Chancellors' Meet was coordinated by GITAM University.

The Governor released a special issue of the 'University News' magazine brought out by the AIU on the occasion.

Dr. Tej Pratap, president of the AIU and Vice-Chancellor of G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Dr Pankaj Mittal, secretary general of AIU, M Sri Bharath, president of GITAM and Prof. K Siva Rama Krishna, Vice-Chancellor of GITAM also addressed the members.

South Zone Vice Chancellors, Mukesh Kumar Meena, secretary to the Governor and other dignitaries attended the meeting.