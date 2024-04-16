Live
- MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy express confidence in YSRCP coming back to power
- TDP MP Candidate Kesineni Chinni says Sujana's Victory as Turning Point for West Development
- AP has seen a rapid development in YSRCP regime, says YS Jagan
- Plans Underway to Bring IT Companies to Gannavaram, Assures Yarlagadda Venkatarao's Wife Gnaneshwari
- TDP Candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad Begins Election Campaign in Mylavaram Constituency
- Chaitra Navratri Day 8: Colour of the day, and Significance
- X to Charge New Users for Engaging with Tweets to Combat Spam
- PM preferred JD(S) leaders more than BJP in Mysuru campaign?
- Celebrating Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2024: Best Wishes and Messages
- Narendra Modi thanks people of Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada district
Just In
Nellore: People ready to end ‘psycho’ rule, says BJP
- Party official spokesperson Bhanu Prakash Reddy says having realised the hollowness of Jagan’s ‘button pressing’ politics, the people are ready to dislodge him by pressing button on May 13
- Accuses Jagan of turning pilgrim city of Tirupati into a ganja hub by encouraging smugglers
Nellore : Exuding confidence that NDA alliance parties will storm to power in Andhra Pradesh, BJP state official spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy people are prepared to invite ‘cycle rule’ to put an end to ‘psycho rule’ of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the ensuing elections.
Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the BJP leader pointed out that law and order has completely deteriorated in AP and anti-people policies are being pursued by the YSRCP for the last five years.
He said though there are some honest officials in the administration, their hands are tied by blackmail politics indulged in by Jagan Mohan Reddy government.
The BJP leader said people have seen through the hollowness of ‘button pressing’ welfare schemes of Jagan and have already come to a conclusion to dislodging him from power by pressing the same button on May 13.
He said that borrowing by the state government reached a whopping Rs 12 lakh crore compared to Rs 3.3 lakh by the TDP government, which comes to a debt of Rs 2.25lakh each person in the state.
Bhanu Prakash Reddy alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for converting temple city Tirupati into a ganja hub by encouraging smugglers.
BJP district president Vamsidhar Reddy, party vice-presidents Narasimha Naidu, Penchalaiah, Namami Ganga state convenor Midathala Ramesh and others were present.