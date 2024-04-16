Nellore: People ready to end ‘psycho’ rule, says BJP

Nellore : Exuding confidence that NDA alliance parties will storm to power in Andhra Pradesh, BJP state official spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy people are prepared to invite ‘cycle rule’ to put an end to ‘psycho rule’ of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the ensuing elections.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the BJP leader pointed out that law and order has completely deteriorated in AP and anti-people policies are being pursued by the YSRCP for the last five years.

He said though there are some honest officials in the administration, their hands are tied by blackmail politics indulged in by Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

The BJP leader said people have seen through the hollowness of ‘button pressing’ welfare schemes of Jagan and have already come to a conclusion to dislodging him from power by pressing the same button on May 13.



He said that borrowing by the state government reached a whopping Rs 12 lakh crore compared to Rs 3.3 lakh by the TDP government, which comes to a debt of Rs 2.25lakh each person in the state.



Bhanu Prakash Reddy alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for converting temple city Tirupati into a ganja hub by encouraging smugglers.

BJP district president Vamsidhar Reddy, party vice-presidents Narasimha Naidu, Penchalaiah, Namami Ganga state convenor Midathala Ramesh and others were present.