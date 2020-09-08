NEP progressive, future-proof: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said the National Education Policy-2020 is a progressive and future-oriented initiative and offers equitable access to higher education by bridging the gap between current and desirable learning outcomes. He was speaking during the Governors' Conference on the 'Role of the National Education Policy-2020 in transforming higher education' through videoconference from Raj Bhavan here on Monday.



The Governor said the state welcomes the NEP-2020 and is planning to implement the policy in its entirety considering the state's specific needs to achieve quality in the higher education system.

He said the state government is also planning to establish a state-level research board to promote multi-discipline and multi-institutional research with linkages to industry as well as national and international funding institutions, in tune with the policy.

He said the state is developing a learning management system to promote blended learning with online education to the rural and disadvantaged students. President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the session earlier.