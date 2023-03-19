NGT-appointed JAC to visit Kothur reserve forest tomorrow

National Green Tribunal (NGT) Joint Action Committee (IAC) under the supervision of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Chennai regional office, will be inspecting Kothur reserve forest area in Vijayawada rural mandal in NTR District following reports of illegal mining activities.





The committee comprising Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Andhra Pradesh State Pollution Control Board official and NTR District Collector will inspect the mining areas at Kothur Tadepalli, Jakkampudi and P Nainavaram village on March 20.





Illegal mining activities are being reported at Kothuru Tadepalli, Jakkampudi and P Nainavaram under the Kothur reserve forest limits. A former soldier Pilli Surendra Babu has filed a petition before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding these illegal mining activities. In his petition, he complained that mining of gravel, clay and boulders was being carried out in and around Kothur reserve forest area by private persons without any environmental clearance or consent to operate or securing permission from authorities concerned.





Following the complaint, the trial court of NGT has constituted a Joint Action Committee to inspect the Kothur reserve forest and submit a report within two months regarding the factual position and take appropriate remedial action.



