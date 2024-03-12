No extra tariff burden on power consumers in AP

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy has said there will be no extra tariff burden on the power consumers in the State as per the new tariff to be implemented in the state for the financial year 2024-25.

Nagarjuna Reddy on Monday released the power tariff for the year 2024-25 at a programme organised at the Farmers Training Centre located at the water resources office compound in Vijayawada.

Later, briefing the media justice Nagarjuna Reddy said the tariff was prepared as per the law and public opinion was gathered before finalising the tariff by APERC. He said the APERC has also taken suggestions and objections from the power consumers and the people. He said the existing power tariff will be continued for the year 2024-25 in the State.

Justice Nagarjuna Reddy said the Energy department purchases power as per the needs of the department and the consumers. He said the APSPDCL, CPDCL, EPDCL have made proposals for the income of Rs 56,573 crore and the APERC approved income of Rs 56,501 crore.

He said the State government will give subsidy of Rs 15,624 crore to the three DISCOMS in Andhra Pradesh for the year 2024-25. He said compared to the previous year, the State government has provided additional subsidy of Rs 3453 crore for the year 2024-25 to the DISCOMS.

He said there will be no additional burden on the power consumers in the State for the financial year 2024-25.

APERC members Tagore Ram Singh, P Venkata Ramireddy, APGENCO MD KVN Chakradhar Babu, CPDCL CMD K Santosh Rao and other officials were present. He said the power tariff will be same for the consumers in the State.