Non-communicable diseases rate highest in AP: Study

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has 16.19 per cent prevalence of key non-communicable diseases (NCD), which is higher than the national average of 11.62 per cent.

More than 16 per cent people in the State are suffering from NCD like hypertension, digestive, diabetes and neurological diseases. These diseases are caused by multiple factors. High-stress levels, workplace pollution and dietary habits are leading to high prevalence of NCDs in Andhra Pradesh, according to study conducted by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), the apex trade association of the country.

As part of the its 'Illness to Wellness' campaign, the ASSOCHAM on Friday unveiled specific findings of India's largest primary healthcare survey report on the rising burden of NCDs in the country including that of Andhra Pradesh. This was followed by a virtual panel discussion on NCDs. The survey report titled 'Non-Communicable Diseases in India' covered 2,33,672 people and 673 public health offices in 21 States to analyse the rising cases of NCD in the country and the social profile of suffering households.

This is similar to the overall national trend where hypertension, digestive disease and diabetes emerge as the top three NCDs followed by respiratory diseases, brain disorders, heart diseases, kidney disorders, and cancer in the order of prevalence. Delving on the risk factors associated with NCDs, the report highlighted that significantly higher stress levels in the region than the national average are leading to heart, diabetes, and digestive disorders in Andhra Pradesh.

It stated that 63 per cent respondents in Andhra Pradesh face high stress. The report further underlined that the region has higher physical activities, which is reflected in lower BMI. However, the likely positive impact of the same on reducing the vulnerability to obesity related NCDs is significantly reduced by other factors like choice of food including salt and chillies intake and lifestyle choices.

Dr CH Vasanth Kumar, senior consultant physician, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, present president-elect, Research Society for Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), said, "NCDs are a real threat to human life as it affects everyone irrespective of age, the financial status or background. Prevention and early detection are key to arresting the rising cases of NCDs. Towards this, parents, society, and government must come together for a decisive win against the disease which is gripping India and the world.

It is observed that while the national prevalence rate of hypertension is 3.60 per cent its prevalence in the State of Andhra Pradesh is 8.54 percent. This is followed by digestive diseases and diabetes that have a prevalence rate of 5.65 percent and 4.69 percent respectively in the state. Digestive diseases have a national average prevalence rate of 3.05 percent while it is 2.85 percent for diabetes.

The prevalence rate of brain disorders and kidney diseases in Andhra Pradesh stands at 2.52 percent and 0.66 per cent respectively. This is again higher than the national average prevalence rate of 1.3 percent for brain diseases and 0.4 percent for kidney diseases.

The prevalence of heart diseases, cancer, digestive diseases, and respiratory diseases were found to be lower in Andhra Pradesh when compared to the national average prevalence rate for these diseases.

The study also found that high workplace pollution in the region is a major contributing factor to diseases related to neurology, heart, and lung.This is mainly due to high mining, stone quarrying, and construction activities in the region.