Ongole: Every farmer will get compensation says Officials

Ongole : The Prakasam district collector, AS Dinesh Kumar announced that the government will compensate every farmer who lost their crop to Cyclone Michaung.

The special officer to the Prakasam district, PS Pradyumna, district collector AS Dinesh Kumar, SP Malika Garg, joint collector K Srinivasulu, Additional SP Nageswara Rao participated in the video conference with chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and explained about the loss, and relief activities taken up by the administration.

Collector reviewed the condition with the district-level officials and said that the crop loss in 15, 000 hectares, and a detailed report on the status and loss of crops will be submitted to the government after a detailed survey is done.

He said that following the assurance of the chief minister, action will be taken to provide insurance, input subsidy or seeds on subsidy to the affected farmers based on their crop status.

The electricity supply in 236 villages was disrupted due to the cyclone, but the ground-level staff quickly responded and restarted the supply to the villages.

Collector said that they have taken up sanitation works at water-logged areas to prevent the spread of diseases and informed that Rs 2,500 will be provided to families taking shelter at the relief centres.

Later, collector inspected damaged crops at Naguluppalapadu and interacted with the chilli, tobacco, jowar, and black gram farmers. Farmers explained that crops could not survive as water could not be emptied from the field.