Ongole: Freshers of PACE told to work hard to achieve goals

Ongole: Cross Border founder Pericharla Subbaraju exhorted students to work hard in the competitive world. Addressing freshers meeting of first year students at PACE Institute of Technology and Sciences here on Saturday, he, the chief guest, said that PACE College has all the necessary facilities for students to improve their vocational skills and achieve good jobs in accordance with the requirements of the industry. He hoped that all the students will make use of these facilities and get better jobs in future.

College Secretary and Correspondent Dr Maddisetty Sridhar congratulated parents and students for continuing their faith in PACE and providing 100 per cent admissions, as they do each year. He requested students to keep their goal in mind and show best talent in their respective branches to bring a good name to the college and their parents.

College Principal Dr GVK Murthy said that every student can excel at a high level only if he or she excels with discipline, a positive attitude, and good thoughts, and assured that an all-round development of every student.

Dean, Training and Placements K Rupa Akkesh said that every year a suitable training programme is well planned and executed to improve the skills that are responsible for securing good jobs.

Head of First Year Department Ravindra, Dean of Student Affairs Dr R Veeranjaneyulu, AO M Ramana Babu, faculty members, non-teaching staff and students participated.