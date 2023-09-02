Ongole: Lok Adalat in all courts on Sept 9

Ongole : It is a better way to settle pending and pre-litigation civil and criminal compoundable cases in Lok Adalats, said District Legal Services Authority secretary K Syam Babu.

Speaking at a press meet in the district courts complex on Friday, the DLSA Secretary said that following the orders of the district judge and DLSA chairperson A Bharathi, they are conducting Lok Adalat in all the courts in the district on September 9, as part of the National Lok Adalat. He said all kinds of civil cases, cheque bounce cases, compoundable criminal cases, family court cases, prelitigation cases, and motor vehicle accident insurance cases would be settled if both parties agreed to the solution.

Syam Babu said that the settlement of disputes in Lok Adalat is like a win-win situation for both parties and advised the people involved in the cases to utilise the opportunity.