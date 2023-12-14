Ongole: Social welfare director inspects girls’ hostel

Ongole : The social welfare department director Vijaya Krishnan inspected the Sanghika Samkshema Balikala Aananda Nilayam, a hostel for the girls run by the social welfare department here on Wednesday.

She enquired students about the facilities being provided to them in the hostel and interacted with each student, learned about their aspirations and goals in life.

The girls responded to the questions of the director positively. The director encouraged girls to study well and achieve good positions in life. She expressed satisfaction with the functioning of the hostel.

The deputy director of the social welfare department N Lakshmanaik, assistant social welfare officer M Udayasri, hostel wardens’ association district president D Ankababu and hostel warden D Durgalakshmi were present.