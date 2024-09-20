‘Operation Budameru’ to be launched soon

Vijayawada: Minister for water resources Nimmala Rama Naidu has informed that ‘Operation Budameru’ will be launched very soon and encroachments in Budameru will be removed. He said the water resources department has identified 3051 structures in the Budameru encroached lands and most of these structures are under the limits of Vijayawada city.

Speaking to media at the AP secretariat on Thursday, the minister said encroachments in Budameru are in the municipal divisions of 14, 15 and 16.

He said Budameru passes via Velagaleru, Kavuluru, Vidyadharapuram, Gunadala, Ramavarappadu, Prasadampadu and reaches Kolleru and the total length of Budameru is 36.2 km.

He further said encroachments were also found in rural areas but mostly used for agriculture purposes. He said the encroachments issue will be taken to the notice of Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He said breaches in Budameru between Enikepadu and Kolleru will be filled and bunds will be strengthened to check overflow of floodwater.

Rama Naidu informed the media that Pamula Kaluva and Mustabad Canal width will be increased for the speedy flow of Budameru water.