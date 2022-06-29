Opposition spreading false propaganda on Amma Vodi, says Kodali Nani

Vijayawada(NTR District): Former Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) came down heavily on Opposition parties criticising that the Opposition parties are spreading false propaganda against Amma Vodi scheme. He said the State government is developing infrastructure facilities under Nadu-Nedu programme and implementing Amma Vodi scheme to help the mothers.

He addressed the party workers at YSRCP plenary organised in Gudivada on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Nani said YSRCP will defeat TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam constituency in 2024 elections. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is transforming government schools on par with corporate institutions across the State. Kodali claimed that Jagan is the only Chief Minister in the country, who had spent Rs 20,000 crore in three years for the development of the schools. He said that during the 14 years as CM, Chandrababu could not get a medical college. But, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the initiative to set up 16 medical colleges in the State, he added. Nani further said that social justice is being rendered under the YSRCP rule as many nominated posts were given to BC, SC, ST and Minorities in the State.

Former Minister and Krishna district YSRCP president Perni Venkataramaiah and other leaders spoke on the occasion.