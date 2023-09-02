Paderu: 2 Maoists surrender

Paderu (ASR district) : CPI (Maoist) Satgaon Area Committee member Sunnam Neela alias Soni and Maoist party Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee member Madivi Bhudu surrendered before district SP Tuhin Sinha on Friday.

The SP briefed the media at Yetapaka police station on Friday. He said that as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation policies, Rs 4 lakh was given to Sunnam Neela and Rs 1 lakh to Madivi Bhudu for rehabilitation.

ASP (Operations) KV Maheshwara Reddy, 141st Battalion (CRPF) Commandant Prashant Dar, Yetapaka CI M Gajendra Kumar, SI K Pardha Saradhi and other police officials were present on the occasion.

Sunnam Neela (30) of Guthi Koya tribe, belongs to Ganganapalli village under Usuru police station in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. She was a member of north Gadchiroli division committee, Dandakaranya special zonal committee and Satgaon area committee.

Madivi Bhudu (25), belongs to Jillerugudem village under Palmedu police station of Chhattisgarh and worked in Dandakaranya special zonal committee.

According to police, Neela joined as in-charge of Ganganapally Gram Bala Sangh in 1998 and worked in different positions. She had an INSAS weapon. She was involved in an attack in Markanar village, where 15 security personnel were killed, in February 2009. She was also associated with an attack on security forces in Atigota village in May, where 16 people were killed. In October, she participated in an attack on the forces on Mallampadu Road in which 17 security personnel were killed.

Madivi Bhudu joined the village boys’ association in 2013 through Jillerugadda village committee commander. He received weapons training in Kannemeraka village and had a 12-bore weapon. He was involved in the attack in Burkapal in April 2017 in which 25 CRPF jawans were killed. He participated in the Naziraguda attack in April 2021, where 22 CRPF commandos were killed.

The surrendered Maoists said that they were tired of the doctrines of the Maoist party and faced discrimination from non-tribal leaders. ‘Due to the increase in police patrols and setting up of new police camps, they were afraid for their lives because they could not move around freely. After learning about the development activities going on in their areas, they decided to leave the Maoist party and lead a normal life.’