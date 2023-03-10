Pensioners demand speedy solution to their problems

The members of Intermediate Education Pensioners Welfare Association, headed by Krishna district president M Sampurna Rao, appealed to district Collector S Dilli Rao to solve their long-standing problems. They submitted a memorandum to the Collector at the Collectorate here on Thursday.





Association secretary G Prabhakara Reddy, State general secretary Gummadi Narayana Rao, State treasurer J Prabhakar Rao, State joint secretary Katikala Christopher and others were also present on the occasion.





The delegation of the pensioners appealed to the Collector to make sure that their pensions would be paid on the first day of every month, payment of arrears of dearness allowances, all health-related issues to be included in the health card, to provide facility to get outpatient treatment in corporate hospitals, implementation of old pension scheme and appointment of 12th pay revision committee.