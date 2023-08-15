People ready to defeat YSRCP: Rayapati Sambasiva Rao

Guntur: Former MP and TDP leader Rayapati Sambasiva Rao stated that people are vexed with the YSRCP government and ready to elect TDP in the coming elections. He said people are voluntarily participating in the padayatra of party national general secretary Nara Lokesh and extending their support. He said his family will support TDP.

Sambasiva Rao met Nara Lokesh at Tadikonda crossroads on Monday and felicitated him. “Since I am unable to participate in the padayatra in Narasaraopet, I met Lokesh,” he informed. He gave a cheque for Rs 2 lakh to Lokesh padayatra on behalf of Rayapati Overseas Education Institution. He requested to encourage the TDP leader Tokala Rajavardhan in Tadikonda Assembly constituency.