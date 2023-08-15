Live
- G20 India Presidency panel deliberates on digital transformation and literacy
- Tibetans hoist Tricolour to celebrate Independence Day
- Kaveri Seed Q1 net up 12.68% at Rs 275.62cr
- Reliance digital India sale to end today
- SEBI seeks 15 more days from SC to conclude probe in Adani-Hindenburg case
- Purandeswari hoists National flag at BJP office, Chandrababu extends wishes to people
- Airtel Launches Rs 99 Plan with Unlimited 5G Data Benefits; Details
- Independence Day celebrations - Indian Navy Warships in Australia
- Poverty in Telangana decreased- people of other states want Telangana Model- KCR
- Chennai: Tamil Nadu government to boycott ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Bhavan on I-Day
Just In
People ready to defeat YSRCP: Rayapati Sambasiva Rao
Highlights
Guntur: Former MP and TDP leader Rayapati Sambasiva Rao stated that people are vexed with the YSRCP government and ready to elect TDP in the coming elections. He said people are voluntarily participating in the padayatra of party national general secretary Nara Lokesh and extending their support. He said his family will support TDP.
Sambasiva Rao met Nara Lokesh at Tadikonda crossroads on Monday and felicitated him. “Since I am unable to participate in the padayatra in Narasaraopet, I met Lokesh,” he informed. He gave a cheque for Rs 2 lakh to Lokesh padayatra on behalf of Rayapati Overseas Education Institution. He requested to encourage the TDP leader Tokala Rajavardhan in Tadikonda Assembly constituency.
