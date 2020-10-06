Pharma centre of excellence in Vizag on anvil

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is organising online training for pharmaceutical students to explore job opportunities across the globe. The training titled 'Global Emerging Trends in Pharma' which started on Monday would continue for seven days, says Dr Arja Srikanth, managing director and the CEO of the APSSDC, after inaugurating the online programme for the youth.



He said that eminent professors from the University of Hyderabad, Hindu College of Pharmacy and other noted pharma colleges would address the graduates and the final year students of D Pharma, B Pharma, M Pharma, B.Sc (Chemistry) and M Sc (Chemistry). The online training will be free of cost.

He said that efforts were being made to establish a pharma centre of excellence at Visakhapatnam to train the youth in three disciplines in the pharma sector — industry-driven, industry-oriented and youth-oriented.

He said that pharma giants AMTZ, Aurobindo, Lurus and Hetero are likely to provide industry-specific training to the youth. Dr D V Ramakoti Reddy, executive director of APSSDC, informed that 2,296 candidates registered for the online training which would help the youth to improve their skills in the pharma sector. He said that more such courses are in the pipeline which would help many youths.

Project coordinator Gopinath, Director for virtual learning centre Prof S Jeelani of Hyderabad Central University, Hindu College of Pharmacy vice-principal Dr A Sunita, and others participated.







