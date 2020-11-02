Photojournalism depicts society: Ex-MLC Sarma

Vijayawada: Photojournalism is the perfect depiction of the present day society, said MVS Sarma, former MLC and editor of Prajasakti daily newspaper while participating in the World Photojournalism Day celebrations organised by the State Photojournalists Association of Andhra Pradesh (SPAAP) here on Sunday.

He paid floral tributes to Oskar Barnack who invented the 35mm camera.

Sarma praised the photojournalists who convey the messages and ideas through a photograph to the readers.

Honorary president of SPAAP Dr Tamma Srinivasa Reddy recalled the services of Barnack who created the world's largest camera Leica and took photographs in the First World War in 1918. He said that his birthday is being celebrated as the world photojournalism day.

Golla Narayana Rao, secretary of the Andhra Arts Academy, president of SPAAP Ch VS Bhaskara Rao. Secretary YD Anand and others were present.

Prizes were distributed to the winners in the photography competition-- Satish, V Ruben, KVS Giri, V Raju, P Vijayakrishna, K Pavan, GV Siva Kumar, Challa V Mastan, M Prasant, A Ramachandra Rao, N Kishore, K Chakrapani, Manu Vishal, Y Vinay Kumar, G Sunil and K Srikanth.