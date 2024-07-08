Plea to continue B Com general course

Guntur: All India Students Federation demanded that the state government should continue B Com general course.

Addressing a press meet at Malliahlinam Bhavan here on Sunday, AISF district secretary Bindal Nasar demanded that the government to withdraw the decision abolishing the B Com general course immediately and take steps to continue the course.

He said thousands of students are ready to join the B Com general course across the state. He urged the Education Minister Nara Lokesh to respond immediately.