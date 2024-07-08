  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Plea to continue B Com general course

Plea to continue B Com general course
x
Highlights

Guntur: All India Students Federation demanded that the state government should continue B Com general course.Addressing a press meet at Malliahlinam...

Guntur: All India Students Federation demanded that the state government should continue B Com general course.

Addressing a press meet at Malliahlinam Bhavan here on Sunday, AISF district secretary Bindal Nasar demanded that the government to withdraw the decision abolishing the B Com general course immediately and take steps to continue the course.

He said thousands of students are ready to join the B Com general course across the state. He urged the Education Minister Nara Lokesh to respond immediately.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X